State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Albemarle worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 145.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 145.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 53.5% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Albemarle by 45.6% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $853.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.49 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 14.51%. sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

