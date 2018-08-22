Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Equity Residential (EQR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,422,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,878,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,617,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 95,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,726,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Equity Residential had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

In related news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

