SproutsExtreme (SPEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

SproutsExtreme (CURRENCY:SPEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, SproutsExtreme has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. SproutsExtreme has a market capitalization of $267,783.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SproutsExtreme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SproutsExtreme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00126922 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Version (V) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000189 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000513 BTC.

SproutsExtreme Profile

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) is a coin. SproutsExtreme’s total supply is 2,866,607,586 coins. SproutsExtreme’s official Twitter account is @SproutsExtreme

SproutsExtreme Coin Trading

SproutsExtreme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SproutsExtreme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SproutsExtreme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SproutsExtreme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

