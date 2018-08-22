Splunk (SPLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. Splunk has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. FIG Partners restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Splunk to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Neustaetter sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $483,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,426 shares of company stock worth $8,319,665. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

