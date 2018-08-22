Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) Receives GBX 6,623.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,623.75 ($84.67).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPX shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,360 ($81.30) to GBX 6,600 ($84.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike bought 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,002 ($89.51) per share, with a total value of £199,977.12 ($255,627.15).

Shares of LON:SPX traded down GBX 50 ($0.64) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,130 ($91.14). The stock had a trading volume of 129,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 4,681 ($59.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,155 ($78.68).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 119.20 ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 113.40 ($1.45) by GBX 5.80 ($0.07). Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.62%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

