SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,671 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $158,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $160,000. Landmark Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $202,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

MDY stock opened at $370.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $308.73 and a 1 year high of $371.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $1.0098 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

