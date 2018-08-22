SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Position Increased by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 21.1% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $108,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $370.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $308.73 and a 12 month high of $371.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $1.0098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

