SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $35,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA now owns 396,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 265,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 450,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

