SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) Position Raised by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,934,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,905,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $159,172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0611 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

