SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) Position Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,175,000 after buying an additional 258,424 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

