Spark Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $48.43.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $608.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.37 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,516,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.