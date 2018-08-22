Spark Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 266,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TVPT. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TVPT shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of Travelport Worldwide stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $662.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Travelport Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Travelport Worldwide Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

