Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 65,500 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 62,663 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 252,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Shares of HGV opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.01. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 1,250 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Wang acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $510,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 328,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,828.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

