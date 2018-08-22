Spark Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in HFF, Inc. (HF)

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 269.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HFF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HF. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of HFF by 285.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 458,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 339,380 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HFF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,090,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,716,000 after purchasing an additional 330,902 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HFF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,178,000 after purchasing an additional 141,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HFF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,666,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,923,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HFF by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFF stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. HFF, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.99.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. HFF had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. equities research analysts predict that HFF, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HF. TheStreet upgraded shares of HFF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

