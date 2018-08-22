SpankChain (SPANK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,545.00

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One SpankChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Ethfinex, IDEX and BitForex. During the last seven days, SpankChain has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. SpankChain has a market cap of $12.53 million and $27,545.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00271691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149899 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033305 BTC.

SpankChain Profile

SpankChain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com . SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SpankChain is medium.com/@spankchain

Buying and Selling SpankChain

SpankChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, Radar Relay and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpankChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpankChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

