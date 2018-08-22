S&P Global Inc (SPGI) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th.

S&P Global has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&P Global to earn $9.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

SPGI stock opened at $204.35 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $149.97 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that S&P Global will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares in the company, valued at $183,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,292,254 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.93.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

