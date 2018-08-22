Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,389,000 after purchasing an additional 142,761 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,438,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 130.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 671,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380,179 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,647,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.50. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $86.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $670.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.51%. analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $119,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $55,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,697.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $222,602. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.