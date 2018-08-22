South State Corp Sells 427 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

South State Corp lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 359.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $205.69 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $190.57 and a 1-year high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.67.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

