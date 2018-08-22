SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.937290133677 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 74,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,342. The company has a market cap of $98.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.41%. analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

