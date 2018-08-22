Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Stock Price

Media coverage about Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Parke Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.264321795302 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PKBK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,494. The company has a market capitalization of $218.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Parke Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 16.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Parke Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,275.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

