Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BIOLINERX Ltd/S (BLRX) Stock Price

Press coverage about BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BIOLINERX Ltd/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.7519347003728 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. MED started coverage on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BIOLINERX Ltd/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 263,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,779. BIOLINERX Ltd/S has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.50.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. equities research analysts predict that BIOLINERX Ltd/S will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

