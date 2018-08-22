Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Yatra Online (YTRA) Stock Price

News articles about Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yatra Online earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.0173629611762 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YTRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatra Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of Yatra Online stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 6,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,099. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.60. The stock has a market cap of $176.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.18.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 363.93% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

