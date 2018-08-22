Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) Stock Price

News coverage about Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pinnacle Entertainment earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 48.0351795513813 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ PNK opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNK. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pinnacle Entertainment Company Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

