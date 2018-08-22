Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mercury Systems (MRCY) Share Price

News coverage about Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mercury Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.1177023989242 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

MRCY opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $152.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $173,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,470,682.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,381,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

