Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Share Price

News coverage about iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1459836622495 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SHV opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

