Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eastern (EML) Share Price

News headlines about Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eastern earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.8532344739527 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

Shares of EML traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $177.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.39. Eastern has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

In other Eastern news, CEO August M. Vlak purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $93,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,576 shares in the company, valued at $281,110.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August M. Vlak purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $93,024.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

