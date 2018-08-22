Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CSS Industries (CSS) Stock Price

Media coverage about CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CSS Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 48.0264541791823 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE CSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,319. The company has a market cap of $136.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.02. CSS Industries has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $64.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. CSS Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. equities analysts forecast that CSS Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. CSS Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CSS Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded CSS Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised CSS Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Munyan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $29,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,747 shares of company stock worth $68,567. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

