Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Price

News coverage about Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atmos Energy earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 48.2900765695415 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

ATO stock opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.19. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.89%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $186,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,407.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

