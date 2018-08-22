Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Acushnet (GOLF) Share Price

Press coverage about Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acushnet earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.184048862139 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of GOLF opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Acushnet had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $478.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.42 million. equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 42.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Acushnet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

