Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Share Price

Press coverage about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.3727328074395 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,578. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 3.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.99% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

