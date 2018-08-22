Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Share Price

Media coverage about ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ProQR Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.7576848463677 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have commented on PRQR. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on ProQR Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.55.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.15. equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

