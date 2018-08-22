Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Plantronics (PLT) Share Price

News headlines about Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plantronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.2777756062428 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). Plantronics had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $221.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.79 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLT shares. TheStreet raised Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director Greggory C. Hammann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $267,718.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $420,985. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

