Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect News Corp Class B (NWS) Share Price

News stories about News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. News Corp Class B earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0764012721548 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. News Corp Class B has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Get News Corp Class B alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised News Corp Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $1,017,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Corp Class B Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for News Corp Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News Corp Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.