Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect IF Bancorp (IROQ) Stock Price

News coverage about IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IF Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.5008335124774 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IF Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ IROQ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128. IF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from IF Bancorp’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.03%.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.