Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NutriSystem (NTRI) Stock Price

Media headlines about NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NutriSystem earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.4711554546081 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRI traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. 12,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,614. NutriSystem has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.07 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. analysts expect that NutriSystem will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRI. ValuEngine raised shares of NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NutriSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,695.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

