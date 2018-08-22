Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tecogen (TGEN) Share Price

Media coverage about Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tecogen earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.5003912037351 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Tecogen in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Tecogen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ TGEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tecogen had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. equities research analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

