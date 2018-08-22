Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RealNetworks (RNWK) Stock Price

Media headlines about RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RealNetworks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.7865384958717 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:RNWK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,670. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RealNetworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, SVP Michael Parham sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Glaser bought 12,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,368.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 160,959 shares of company stock worth $561,378 in the last three months. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.