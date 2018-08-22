Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Office Depot (ODP) Share Price

Media headlines about Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Office Depot earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 48.0217840727938 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

ODP stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Office Depot has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.54.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Office Depot’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Joseph T. Lower purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 872,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo purchased 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $149,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 143,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,776.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $221,640 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

