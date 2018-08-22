Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact StoneMor Partners (STON) Stock Price

News articles about StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. StoneMor Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 53.4051362683438 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on StoneMor Partners from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneMor Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st.

NYSE:STON traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 1,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. StoneMor Partners has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

