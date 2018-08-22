Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IDT (IDT) Stock Price

Media headlines about IDT (NYSE:IDT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IDT earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2456740313823 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get IDT alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDT shares. TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:IDT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. 2,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,707. IDT has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $365.41 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Judah Schorr acquired 20,000 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,620 shares in the company, valued at $586,529. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Telecom Platform Services, Unified Communications as a Service, and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer services; and wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.