Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Share Price

News headlines about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weingarten Realty Investors earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.8207901578448 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 83.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 64.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, CFO Stephen C. Richter sold 102,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $3,158,656.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,147.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew M. Alexander sold 126,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $3,891,878.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,792,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 196 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

