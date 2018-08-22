Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Share Price

News coverage about Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Knight-Swift Transportation earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.4321455759793 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have commented on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of KNX opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In related news, CAO Wayne Yu acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $56,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

