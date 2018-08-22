Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kimco Realty (KIM) Stock Price

News coverage about Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kimco Realty earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2336035387641 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

KIM stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $90,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $871,803.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 475 U.S. shopping centers comprising 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

