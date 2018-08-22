Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Share Price

News coverage about Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evolution Petroleum earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2132682619577 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:EPM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 101,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,337. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.00.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

