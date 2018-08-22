Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Esperion Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8586589569918 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. 3,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,446. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.29.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,012,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,908,725.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.48 per share, with a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,182,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,663,418.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,259,300. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

