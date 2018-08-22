Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock (SNGX) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SNGX) dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,204,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 279,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

SNGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Get Soligenix Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 176.04% and a negative net margin of 120.14%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. equities research analysts expect that Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.