Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price target on Sol Gel Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sol Gel Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of SLGL opened at $6.25 on Monday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. sell-side analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $10,703,000. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,334,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

