Sodastream International (SODA) Downgraded by B. Riley to Hold

B. Riley downgraded shares of Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $126.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Sodastream International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $118.00 price objective on Sodastream International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sodastream International in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sodastream International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Shares of SODA stock opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. Sodastream International has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sodastream International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SODA. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Sodastream International during the first quarter worth about $30,488,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sodastream International by 9,333.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Sodastream International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 586,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 137,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sodastream International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,639,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after acquiring an additional 111,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sodastream International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,625 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

