Social Send (SEND) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.65 Million

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Social Send has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $4,518.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016431 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001659 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008557 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 34,264,697 coins and its circulating supply is 32,074,754 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

