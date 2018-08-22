SmileyCoin Trading Up 10.5% This Week (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $516,624.00 and $0.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

